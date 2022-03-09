Residents evacuated from a Tillsonburg apartment building Tuesday after an early-morning fire were briefly allowed home to get some essential items, but they will likely be displaced several weeks.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Residents will be displaced several weeks after apartment fire Back to video

“There is significant water damage to units on the lower floors, and smoke damage throughout the building,” said Tillsonburg Fire Chief Shane Caskanette.

“We have conducted a preliminary walkthrough and will be allowing some residents into the building to retrieve medication, eye glasses and other essentials, but residents will likely be out of their units for the next several weeks.

“The building department put an ‘unsafe building’ order on it, which basically means they need to get structural engineers in there to have a look because of the fire load that was in that (fourth-floor) unit. So they’re not going to let folks back in there until they deem it structurally sound and then, obviously, make the repairs required for it to be habitable.”

The hallways and stairwells, especially on the fourth to sixth floors, had filled with smoke, and firefighters rescued 16-18 residents from balconies using a platform (ladder) truck.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We did reach out to the Fire Marshal office and we gave them the circumstances, but the OFM opted not to come down,” said Caskanette. “It will be investigated through the (Tillsonburg) fire department. I would say it would probably be within two weeks.”

While most residents will find temporary accommodation with family and friends, the Salvation Army in Tillsonburg and Woodstock, and Oxford County Human Services are prepared to assist where necessary.