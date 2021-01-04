Residents, families stay virtually connected during COVID outbreak

Article content

During the province-wide COVID-19 lockdown, family members cannot visit long-term care residents in-person, but steps have been taken at Maple Manor Long Term Care in Tillsonburg to maintain a connection.

“We have virtual visits,” said Rike Lammel-Joseph, administrator at Maple Manor Long Term Care last week.

“Our recreation department looks after that. That’s set up with the family members so they can talk through a tablet, so they see their loved ones on either side.

“Visiting right now in-person is not permitted, but we communicate with the families, obviously, about the update on their loved ones here.”

Maple Manor also recently established a program similar to the School Messenger app, expected to be ready this week, to provide updates on the status of the home.

“The virtual visits work very well with the residents… and we do everything in our power to accommodate that for everybody to ensure that they can see their loved ones and chat with them. In this case, we have to follow public health direction (no in-person visits) but the virtual can always work.”