This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Residents displaced several weeks after Tillsonburg apartment fire jpg, TN

Article content Residents evacuated from a Tillsonburg apartment building after an early-morning fire on March 8 were briefly allowed home to get essential items, but they will likely be displaced several weeks.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Residents displaced several weeks after Tillsonburg apartment fire Back to video “There is significant water damage to units on the lower floors, and smoke damage throughout the building,” Tillsonburg Fire Chief Shane Caskanette said the next day. “We have conducted a preliminary walkthrough and will be allowing some residents into the building to retrieve medication, eye glasses and other essentials, but residents will likely be out of their units for the next several weeks. “The building department put an ‘unsafe building’ order on it, which basically means they need to get structural engineers in there to have a look because of the fire load that was in that (fourth-floor) unit. So they’re not going to let folks back in there until they deem it structurally sound and then, obviously, make the repairs required for it to be habitable.” Hallways and stairwells, especially on the fourth to sixth floors, had filled with smoke, and firefighters rescued about 16 to 18 residents from balconies using a platform (ladder) truck. The cause of the fire is under investigation. “We did reach out to the Fire Marshal office and we gave them the circumstances, but the OFM opted not to come down,” said Caskanette. “It will be investigated through the (Tillsonburg) fire department. I would say it would probably be within two weeks.” jpg, TN While most residents would find temporary accommodation with family and friends, the Salvation Army in Tillsonburg and Woodstock, and Oxford County Human Services were prepared to assist where necessary.

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We don’t know, when we go back, what our clothes situation will be, our furniture situation,” said Matt Weber, a fifth-floor resident on Tuesday morning. “It’s the unknown right now,” nodded Bev Surette, a resident from the third floor at 195 Lisgar Ave. “There’s going to be a lot of damage,” said Art Surette. Weber, after talking to a first-floor resident, said the first floor had flooded. “A lady on the second floor said water came through the light fixture,” said Weber. “So hers is flooded too.” “We’ve had one person already contact us directly so far,” said Lt. Drew Young, Salvation Army Tillsonburg (519-842-3231) on March 9, “and they will be coming back later today to get different things they need.” The Salvation Army is helping those affected by the fire with material support – food and other essential items. “We will provide help with clothing vouchers, and we are already partnering with the Salvation Army in Woodstock,” said Young. “We have other goods here, so if you need toiletries, or if you have children and their care stuff has been destroyed, we have that.” “Victims Assistance Services are the main community agency that goes in to talk to all of the members who have been impacted,” said Lisa Lanthier, Oxford County Human Services manager. “They get their names, their information, they try to provide whatever they might need immediately. They are there for emotional support and then our role is to make sure all of the community agencies are supported – so Salvation Army, both Tillsonburg and Woodstock – are providing food and I know boxes are being dropped off right now where a lot of the people are staying, just so people don’t have to worry about food for the first couple of days.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “In the event that people find themselves unable to secure accommodations due to financial resources, we would make sure that people are able to find appropriate and suitable accommodation while they are away from their apartment. So people can just contact our office (519-539-9800) and we will see to it that they are well managed and looked after. We want to make sure no one is left out on the streets searching for somewhere to stay as a result of a fire. jpg, TN “At Human Services we try to fill the gaps for people experiencing unfortunate occurrences within their lives. Whether it be food gift cards or financial support, we make referrals to all of our community agencies.” The Town of Tillsonburg Emergency Control Group was activated on March 8 and 40 people were given temporary shelter, warmth and assistance at the Tillsonburg Community Centre Lions Auditorium. Deputy Mayor Dave Beres expressed council’s thanks to fire communications staff, emergency services personnel, Oxford OPP, Oxford County paramedics and all other agencies who assisted in the response, including firefighters from Courtland and Brownsville stations. “Apartment fires are always challenging given the number of people involved, but everyone pulled together today in an efficient and effective response,” said Beres in a media release. “Town staff did a great job running the reception centre, and the communication between community agencies was outstanding.” The last high-rise apartment fire in Tillsonburg occurred almost a year ago on April 18. “These incidents should remind all of us that emergencies can happen at any time,” said Vanessa Devolin, Assistant Chief of Communications and Administration. “Fires do happen. It’s important to have a working smoke alarm, practice your escape route and ensure everyone in your household knows what to do in the event of an emergency.” jpg, TN

Share this article in your social network

Latest National Stories Advertisement 1 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Tillsonburg