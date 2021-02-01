Remote learning continues for local students

Article content

Elementary and secondary students in Brantford and Brant, Norfolk and Haldimand counties will continue with remote learning until at least the second week of February.

On Feb. 28, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that about 280,000 elementary and secondary students in four health regions can end remote learning at home and head back to bricks-and-mortar schools on Feb. 1. Allowed to return to class are students in Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Middlesex-London and Southwestern public health units.

“The government agrees with the growing consensus in the medical community that returning students to in-person learning is essential to the wellbeing, development and mental health of children,” Lecce said in a statement.

Officials say the return date for students with the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk district school boards so far remains unchanged at sometime during the week of Feb. 8 to 12.