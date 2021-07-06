Remembering the service of veterans

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“This has to happen every year,” said Branch 153 member Dr. Jason Pankratz, MC for Thursday’s Canada Day service. “I think it’s important, especially now, to reaffirm that the Legion is an active part of our community, and to see the veterans who are still coming out amidst the restrictions. Even though they’ve opened up nicely, it’s important to see some of our most elderly comrades coming out and celebrating.

“This is about the veterans’ service and continuing service in our community,” said Pankratz. “And that’s the importance of what the Legion does on Canada Day.

“We can’t forget,” said Dianne Hodges, Branch 153 president. “We just can’t forget. That’s the basis of the Legion – and we just have to do it. So that people can remember, and we can educate them, and say thank you to our veterans.”

During the service, Pankratz said to those in attendance, “We think reverently of those of our comrades who by sea, by land and in the air laid down their lives for their sovereign and country. Their sacrifice will ever inspire us to labour on to the end. That those who survived and need our aid may be assured of assistance and that the country in which we live, and for which they died, may ever be worthy of the sacrifice they made.

“During the silence we will remember our fallen comrades who have since passed on since we last gathered together.”

Mayor Stephen Molnar thanked the veterans present Thursday, and those who have gone before, and spoke about the importance of Legion values and protecting them, and wished everyone a safe Canada Day.