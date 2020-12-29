Remembering the golden age of the tobacco era

Article content

These days Will Carson does not play in a band, but the 23-year-old Tillsonburg-raised singer/musician, now living in Calgary, is still making music.

One of his new originals, Built on Sand, was inspired by his Tillsonburg and area (Norfolk and Elgin County) roots. His hometown, however, is not referenced in the song – it focuses on the entire Norfolk Plains tobacco region.

The lyrics start with a verse describing how tobacco started in the area ‘from Aylmer through to Delhi’ and ‘all across the Norfolk plain.’

‘A hundred acres could feed a family and the counties roads got paved. We’d thank the Lord for all his gifts and for sending down some rain.’

‘A time when you could find love at the Belgian Hall and cross-town (or cross township) rivals could settle their scores on the football fields.’

‘I’d sit and listen too their stories as a young boy at the coffee shop, of days gone by when the tobacco was high. And I’d dream of being born back in those simpler times…’