Registration underway for Salvation Army’s hamper program

Registration for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Campaign is underway.

The hamper program allows families to receive food and toys to be used for their holiday celebration.

Food and gift cards used for the hampers are purchased by the Simcoe Salvation Army, while toys and other gifts are donated by the community.

More than 100 applications have been received so far. Last year, the Salvation Army saw over 800 applications.

“It’s hard to say how many applications we will receive this year,” said Katie Honcharsky, family service worker at the Salvation Army. “Things are opening up more, people are going back to work,”

This is the second year the program has operated during the pandemic.

“There are still a lot of people that are still struggling,” said Honcharsky. “We can’t say just yet how many hampers we will hand out this year.”

To register or for more information call the Salvation Army at 519-426-3640 or 226-567-0225.

Online registration can be done through the Salvation Army Facebook page or their website at www.salvationarmysimcoe.ca.

“We also encourage people to apply as soon as possible,” Honcharsky said.

Distribution will available on Dec. 16. Pick up times will be by appointment only.

Distribution will revert to curbside pickup if stricter COVID protocols are put in place.