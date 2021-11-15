Register for the Hometown Hockey experience in Tillsonburg

The Rogers Hometown Hockey festival is coming to Tillsonburg this weekend.

The two-day outdoor festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21, will be followed by a Monday, Nov. 22 broadcast from Tillsonburg by Ron MacLean and Tara Stone.

“They are expecting as many as 1,000 people at a time on the Saturday and Sunday,” said Chris Baird, Tillsonburg’s director of Recreation, Culture and Parks. “They have live music, musicians and there will be interactive displays.”

Participants need to register at the Rogers Hometown Hockey website hometownhockey.com (and designate an 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. time slot) for electronic tickets.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed including maintaining physical distancing and face masks at the festival. Along with the ticket, proof of vaccination and photo ID (12 and older), and contact tracing information, are required for entry.

To ensure safety at the event the Hometown Hockey festival has prioritized “outdoor and touchless digital experiences accessible from your mobile device.”

Kids can bring their hockey sticks to participate in activities including the community rink.

On Saturday night, the Town of Tillsonburg will have fireworks at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park near the Tillsonburg Community Centre.

A Tillsonburg Community Santa Claus parade has been planned starting at 11 a.m. from the Avondale Church parking lot, circling up Broadway to the Town Centre mall (Bridge Street East) and back to its starting point via Harvey Street.