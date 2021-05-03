Recreational fires allowed but there are some rules
Tillsonburg and Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services want residents to be aware of the open air burning bylaw this summer.
Open air burning is allowed in Tillsonburg providing it is a small fire (two feet by two feet), said Acting Chief Paul Groeneveld.
“It’s got to be contained – in a non-combustible container or pit,” said Groeneveld. “They are not allowed to burn leaves. They are only allowed to burn clean, seasoned dry firewood.”
Commercially produced charcoal or briquettes are also allowed.
“You can’t burn any garbage or any yard waste. You can take the yard waste to the depot.”
It is important to maintain the designated distances from neighbouring property lines and all structures.
“Not too close to structures,” he noted.
Recreational or outdoor cooking fires are only allowed between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m. (midnight).
Fires are not permitted when wind speed exceeds 15 kilometres an hour or during rainy/foggy conditions.
The fire must be attended at all times until completely extinguished.
The full open air burning bylaw, which can be viewed at www.tillsonburg.ca/burn helps keep small recreational fires safe.
“A lot of people aren’t familiar with the bylaw, so we’re doing a little bit of a public education campaign,” said Groeneveld. “We’re going to send flyers (brochure) out with the next hydro bill with some information and on the Town’s Facebook page and website.”
Extra copies of the brochure are available. Email fire@tillsonburg.ca or visit the Town of Tillsonburg website for a link of the brochure (or call 519-688-3009 ext. 4912).
“Generally, every year they (Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services) go to about 10 or 15 complaints,” said Groeneveld. “People burning stuff they shouldn’t burn, or smoke problems. If it creates a discomfort for the neighbours, then it’s not allowed.”
If you have a complaint or concerns about an open-air fire, contact Tillsonburg Fire Communications at 519-842-3229. Do NOT call 911 unless the fire is a life-threatening emergency.
