Recreational fires allowed but there are some rules

Tillsonburg and Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services want residents to be aware of the open air burning bylaw this summer.

Open air burning is allowed in Tillsonburg providing it is a small fire (two feet by two feet), said Acting Chief Paul Groeneveld.

Recreational fires allowed but there are some rules

“It’s got to be contained – in a non-combustible container or pit,” said Groeneveld. “They are not allowed to burn leaves. They are only allowed to burn clean, seasoned dry firewood.”

Commercially produced charcoal or briquettes are also allowed.

“You can’t burn any garbage or any yard waste. You can take the yard waste to the depot.”

It is important to maintain the designated distances from neighbouring property lines and all structures.

“Not too close to structures,” he noted.

Recreational or outdoor cooking fires are only allowed between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m. (midnight).

Fires are not permitted when wind speed exceeds 15 kilometres an hour or during rainy/foggy conditions.