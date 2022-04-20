Record numbers for Kinsmen Easter Egg Hunt

Devin Vandepoele does not remember it but at the age of two he was hunting for chocolate Easter eggs in Tillsonburg’s Memorial Park, assisted by his father, Marc Vandepoele.

Fast forward to Saturday, April 16, 2022 and it was Devin’s son two-year-old son Louie hunting for chocolate eggs with his dad and grandfather.

“I remember the later ones,” Devin nodded. “Every year we’d come out here to do it. I don’t remember there being this many people.”

The excitement just before the siren/horn sounded was electric up and down the lines.

“You could feel it, it was crazy,” said Kinsmen organizer Cedric Tomico. “I think the addition of the vehicles (OPP, Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services, East Elgin Concrete who were giving out 300 T-shirts, farm machinery and more) was fun. And we can grow that part even more.”

With more than 30 years of Tillsonburg Kinsmen Easter Egg Hunts, the generation continuity can be expected.

Kinsmen Club’s John Danbrook had four grandchildren hunting chocolate eggs Saturday

“The year I joined Kinsmen was the year Tyler was born and now he’s been a past-president,” said Danbrook.

Walter Ellenberger, one of the original Kinsmen Easter Egg Hunt organizers with Dan Haines, who passed the reins on to Tomico this year, also had four grandchildren at the park Saturday.

“I can’t imagine how many people we had today,” said Tomico, estimating up to 1,000 or more children and parents participated Saturday.

Everyone agreed there was a lot more than the usual 250-350 children.

Earlier that morning a team of Kinsmen members had scattered more than 28,000 foil-wrapped chocolate eggs across four fields near the Kinsmen Bandshell for four age groups – 3-and-under, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.