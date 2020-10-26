Rapid Relief Team donates food boxes

Rapid Relief Team in Tillsonburg have donated 40 boxes of non-perishable food to Oxford County Community Health Centre.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation from the Rapid Relief Team,” said Abbie Boesterd, Oxford County Community Health outreach worker based in Tillsonburg. “It will surely benefit many individuals and families within our community.

“We will be using the food boxes for those individuals or families who may be struggling with food security. As well, we will always have some food boxes on our mobile health outreach bus.”

Oxford County Community Health launched its new mobile health bus in September to serve vulnerable, at risk persons, or those in need of healthcare or outreach across the county.

“It’s all non-perishable food,” Boesterd noted.

“It includes canned goods, dry goods, nutritious bars, snacks,” said RRT volunteer Roland Shaw, who helped drop the food boxes off at the Livingston Centre in Tillsonburg last Tuesday.

“It’s to provide a few meals for a family, depending on the size of the family.”

Rapid Relief Team is a non-profit organization set up and run by a team of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, to benefit local communities and other charitable activities.

“Typically we provide catering and logistics support to emergency crews during natural disasters and major accidents,” said Shaw.

RRT, which values ‘community, compassion and support’ also supports a range of charities that support homeless and disadvantaged persons in the community.

The RRT Food Box program ‘to provide immediate relief when needed most’ was created in 2020.

“This (food box program) is the way that we are outreaching now,” said Shaw.

The local Rapid Relief Team is also meeting with some fire departments in the area to help with food services during emergency situations.

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church has members in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South America and the Caribbean.

The PBCC chapter is building a new church south of Tillsonburg on Hwy 3.

