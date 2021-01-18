Rapid Relief Team donates Christmas food boxes

Article content

Oxford County Community Health Centre was extremely grateful to receive another donation from the Tillsonburg Rapid Relief Team.

A non-profit organization set up and run by a team of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church to benefit local communities and other charitable activities, the local Rapid Relief Team generously donated 25 Christmas food boxes to OCCHC, which included all food items needed for a traditional Christmas meal. Each box included a ham, along with stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert.

Received on the evening of Dec. 22 from RRT’s Roland Shaw, the food was distributed Dec. 23-24 to individuals or families currently connected with the Oxford County Community Health Centre, mainly in the Tillsonburg area, who may be struggling with food security.

“All 25 of those Christmas food boxes have been distributed,” said OCCHC outreach worker Abbie Boesterd. “Roland literally reached out to me to say, ‘We have access to these Christmas food boxes, would you be interested?’ And of course, we were very blessed that he had offered them. It was just such a lovely touch that we could offer to those individuals right before Christmas, just to let people know that we’re thinking about them. It was very, very well received.

“Literally everything you would need for a holiday meal.”

In November 2020, Rapid Relief Team donated 50 boxes of non-perishable food to the Oxford County Community Health Centre.

“We still have a few from the initial donation, though the majority have gone out to members of the community,” said Boesterd.

cabbott@postmedia.com