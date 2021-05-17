Article content

Christine Rodriguez, a familiar face at the Tillsonburg Farmers’ Market, was back at her regular spot on May 8 for the market’s opening day on Bridge Street.

“I love being here opening day or closing day or all summer long. I love it,” smiled Rodriguez.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rancho Rodriguez returns to Tillsonburg Farmers’ Market Back to video

After having open-heart surgery last August, she took the rest of the summer off but said she is pleased to be back another season with a table full of Rancho Rodriguez preserves.

“I’m doing good,” she said.

A steady flow of visitors arrived on opening day, and it’s expected to get busier in weeks to come.

“It’s been not too bad and it’s steadily growing,” said Rodriguez. “A lot of people didn’t know it was opening.”

Each Rancho Rodriguez jar is labelled with ingredients, the date made, and contact information for Rodriguez (519-877-2585) in Brownsville.

“I’m totally sold out of my dill pickles, but we’ve got salsas in four varieties. We’ve got jalapeno strips, nacho jalapenos, and nacho jalapenos with habaneros, so those are really hot.