Rally for Restaurants supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County is encouraging people to support local restaurants and by purchasing a BBBS Rally for Restaurants coupon booklet.

The second annual ‘rally’ includes bakeries, coffee shops and eateries across Oxford County, including Copper Mug and Indigo Lounge in Tillsonburg and Ritchie’s Ice Cream and BBQ in Norwich.

“It’s doing really well,” said Kristen Ralph, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County.

The 2021 coupon booklet has been available since July 1st. Some of the coupons will expire Sept. 30, others will be good until Dec. 31.

“We started earlier this year than we did last year so that people could start using it in the summer. We thought that would be a good opportunity for people to try different restaurants in different communities.”

Rally for Restaurants booklets can be purchased online at the BBBS website and picked up at the Woodstock or Ingersoll BBBS offices.

“There’s a really great array of coupons, and different lengths they are active for, which is fantastic,” said Ralph.

If you would rather purchase your booklet in person, call or email Liz Wismer-Van Meer at 519-537-6404 ext. 223 or email liz.wismervm@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

Booklets are $20 each and offer a coupon value of more than $200. There are 29 eateries participating this year, including six in Ingersoll (Chuck’s Roadhouse, Hanak Foods, Louie’s Pizza and Pasta, Mango Salad, Miss Ingersoll, and The Olde Bakery Café, and 17 locations in Woodstock – Bartley’s Dairy Bar, Beantown Coffee Co., Big D’s Sandwich Shack, Boston Pizza, Brickhouse, Charles Dickens Pub, Chuckwagon Restaurant, Early Bird Coffee, East Side Mario’s, Finkle St. Tap & Grill, Gunn’s Hill Artisan Cheese, Habitual Chocolate, Mel’s Fish & Chips, Montana’s BBQ & Bar, The Royal Turban, Todd’s Dogs, and Two Guys and a Whisk.