Public skating returns to Norfolk arenas

Public skates are set to return to Norfolk County arenas.

Family skates, Parent & Tot, Adult Sticks & Pucks, and adult skates will be returning to the Waterford Tricenturena, Port Dover, Delhi, Langton, and Simcoe Talbot Gardens arenas starting on Nov. 28.

Pre-registration and pre-payment will be required and availability is limited. If you are not pre-registered you will not be allowed entry at the door, according to a Norfolk County press release.