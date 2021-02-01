Province pours cash into COVID prevention

Monte Sonnenberg
Feb 01, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Metro Creative Graphics

The Ontario government continues to pour resources into elder care in a bid to reduce the toll COVID-19 is taking on vulnerable seniors.

Residents of long-term care have been hardest hit by the pandemic. The vast majority of deaths from COVID-19 in Ontario since the global pandemic was declared in March include frail seniors living in communal settings in seniors’ homes.

The latest round of funding this week includes $1.4 million for long-term care homes in Norfolk and Haldimand. The funds will be spent on measures to prevent COVID-19 from entering retirement homes as well as measures to contain outbreaks once they are confirmed.

“We are doing everything we can to protect people in our long-term care homes to insure no one is harmed by this virus,” Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett.

