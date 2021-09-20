Proof of vaccination required to enter community centre as of Sept. 22

As of Sept. 22, the Province of Ontario requires people to be fully vaccinated to access certain public settings, including recreation centres.

That includes the Tillsonburg Community Centre, where visitors and program patrons must provide proof of full vaccination (vaccine receipt of two shots of a government-approved vaccine) as well as photo identity (driver’s licence or health card) as required by the province.

There are exceptions listed below for youth in organized sports, coaches and volunteers, as well for people with proof of medical exemption.

There are exceptions listed below for youth in organized sports, coaches and volunteers, as well for people with proof of medical exemption.

After Sept. 22, if you forget or otherwise fail to provide proof of vaccination, you will not be allowed to enter the facility. Town staff cannot override this policy.

All visitors to the community centre must also wear a mask while inside the facility, unless actively exercising.

Arguing with staff or trying to intimidate staff is not acceptable behaviour and may result in being banned from the facility.

The Tillsonburg Community Centre will not retain any vaccination information provided in accordance with the law.

If you need to cancel your membership, program registration or rental, contact the Community Centre at 519-688-9011.

“I’ve been inundated with texts and emails regarding some concerns at the Community Centre regarding the COVID policy,” said Coun. Deb Gilvesy at the Sept. 13 town council meeting, “and I’d like to share them in a public forum.

“One is the entry gathering,” said Gilvesy. “The doors are locked and groups are congregating to be let in. So there are concerns that because they’re congregating that actually it could increase the spread of COVID. Other arenas or similar venues you can just walk in and they have self-reporting systems where you write your name down and your phone number. I’ve received multiple texts in that regard.