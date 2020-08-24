Prom committee donates back to the community

2020 has been a year for the books and many people have had to make sacrifices this year, the Tillsonburg 2020 Prom Committee included.

Although the high school graduating class was unable to celebrate its prom, members are grateful for all those who have supported them.

The money that was raised to help fund this year’s prom has been donated back to the community, and the non-refundable money paid for buses will be available to the 2021 ($5,100) and 2022 ( $5,100) prom groups.

The remaining funds ($16,188.52) were given back to the community. Money was donated on Aug. 18 and 19 to the Hopkins family – Courtney, Hannah, Nicole and Joel ($5,396.17); the Helping Hand Food Bank ($5396.17), accepted by coordinator Dianne Clark; Helping Paws Rescue ($2698.09), and retired Glendale High School teacher Scott Gooding’s Great Cycle Challenge fundraiser ($2698.09) in support of the SickKids Foundation fight against childhood cancer.

“It’s amazing that you’ve thought about our community and all the different things that you could do,” said Gooding, accepting the donation at Memorial Park on Aug. 19. “Thank you very much, this is amazing and I am grateful for it.”

For their donations, the committee would like to thank E.R. Adams Insurance, Beautiful You Spa and Lash Boutique, Pita Pit, TSC Lambeth, Tim Hortons Broadway, Escapes Salon and Spa, Lux Spa and Salon, Dana Nesplic (Mary Kay), Krushed Tomato Pizza Company, Christine Styles, Anytime Fitness, Domino’s Pizza, D’Lish Kitchen Cafe, Pro Oil Change, Famous Nails, Tranquility Spa and Salon, Parker Right Driving Academy, Rick’s Carpet, Verne’s Carpet One, Trophy Property Corp. (Helen Evans), The Country Table, TRC, Tanner’s Studio, Sobeys, Hair Masters, Home Hardware, Paper Suitcase Photography, Sandra Vanweerdenburg, Isabella Sinden, Carole and Wayne Michiels, Dorothy Watts, Mr. and Mrs. Flinsenberg, and Simply Bombs and Scrubs.

The committee would also like to express its appreciation to parent volunteers Vicki, Sarah, Janette, Jan, Krista, and Melissa for their dedication, as well as to all the parents who volunteered their time to chaperone the dances, and a big thank you to Norma, their elected administrator, for her support and patience.

“For those who don’t know, Norma (Turner) does not have a student in this graduating class,” said Janette Winters speaking at the conclusion of last Wednesday’s presentation ceremony. “Norma’s children have both graduated and she has done this – and helped these students, and their parents, in wanting to give back, out of goodwill, so we want to acknowledge you and all of your efforts, they have not gone unnoticed. And you are a pretty, pretty special person.”

“Once again, thanks to everyone who has supported the 2020 Prom Committee over the past year, it has been very much appreciated,” stated the committee.

cabbott@postmedia.com