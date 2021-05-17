Private boat launch operators defy lockdown order

Article content

A handful of private marina operators in Norfolk County have gone against provincial regulations and opened their boat launches.

Under provincial lockdown regulations marinas and boat launches are not open for public use. But reports say boat ramps at provincial parks can be accessed.

The province has extended its current stay-at-home order until June 2 at the earliest. The government did not announce any changes to the order with respect to outside recreational activities during a press conference on May 13.

Ray Ferris, who operates Old Cut Boat Livery in Long Point, said private boat launch and marina operators respected the order when it was first instituted in early April.

But that changed earlier last week.

“The icing on the cake for us was that when we found out that the provincial government was allowing their ramps in the provincial parks to be open,” said Ferris. “We made the decision collectively with the other marinas around Long Point Bay because the provincial park is allowed to open.”