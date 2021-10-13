Port Rowan church seeks relief from grave investigation
A congregation in Port Rowan says it may have to fold if it is forced to absorb the financial consequences of an unmarked grave that was accidently unearthed on its property last year.
The Bereavement Authority of Ontario says an archaeological survey and a wider excavation is required around the lone gravesite in downtown Port Rowan.
BAO has ordered an excavation five metres in all directions from the grave immediately north of Port Rowan Community Church. BAO wants the excavation to determine if county contractors last October discovered a previously unknown graveyard between the church and Church Street to the north.
In a presentation to Norfolk council on Oct. 12, Ed Hovestadt, chair of the Community Church board of directors, asked the county to absorb the estimated $25,000 cost of the survey. In the absence of financial support, Hovestadt said the congregation would be hard-pressed to carry on.
“The Port Rowan Community Church is not in a financial position to pay these expenses,” Hovestadt said. “We are in the middle of a pandemic, our membership is mainly seniors, and finances are difficult with rising costs for staples in life.”
A preliminary archaeological review has concluded the coffin dates from between 1830 and 1850. The former Baptist church in this location was built in 1856.
The unmarked grave was located in a fire lane immediately south of Church Street. The contractors involved were hired by the county to replace water mains.
Hovestadt said the congregation has a survey that says the grave, which has been reburied and remains in place, is located on the property line between the church and municipal land. Given the circumstances, Turkey Point Coun. Chris VanPaassen says Norfolk should take responsibility and let the congregation get on with its future.
“I don’t think it’s all that complicated,” VanPaassen said. “The county was putting in a line and we hit something.
“Sometimes you hit a gas line, sometimes you hit a phone line, sometimes you hit a hydro line. This time we hit a coffin.
“It’s part of the cost of doing that project. That’s why we build a contingency into the contract. I don’t know why it has to be that complicated. We’re the ones who caused the problem.”
Some on council are sympathetic to this position, but others want more information.
Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus pointed out that the Ministry of Government and Consumer Relations has a funding program for incidents like this when parties lack the resources to pay their share.
Mayor Kristal Chopp also advised caution, asking what will the province require if other unmarked graves are located in the vicinity of the first.
In an interview last year, the minister of Port Rowan Community Church said records related to the building and property were lost in a fire in 1906.
Pastor Bill Wiebe also pointed out that the cemetery attached to the former Baptist Church was located on the south side of the building. He said these bodies were relocated to other burial grounds when the church decided to sell building lots between itself and Wolven Street.
Norfolk staff has been asked to review Hovestadt’s request and produce a report on provincial funding options. Staff will also explore options if a mandatory archaeological survey uncovers other undocumented graves north of the church.