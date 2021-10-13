Port Rowan church seeks relief from grave investigation

A congregation in Port Rowan says it may have to fold if it is forced to absorb the financial consequences of an unmarked grave that was accidently unearthed on its property last year.

The Bereavement Authority of Ontario says an archaeological survey and a wider excavation is required around the lone gravesite in downtown Port Rowan.

BAO has ordered an excavation five metres in all directions from the grave immediately north of Port Rowan Community Church. BAO wants the excavation to determine if county contractors last October discovered a previously unknown graveyard between the church and Church Street to the north.

In a presentation to Norfolk council on Oct. 12, Ed Hovestadt, chair of the Community Church board of directors, asked the county to absorb the estimated $25,000 cost of the survey. In the absence of financial support, Hovestadt said the congregation would be hard-pressed to carry on.

“The Port Rowan Community Church is not in a financial position to pay these expenses,” Hovestadt said. “We are in the middle of a pandemic, our membership is mainly seniors, and finances are difficult with rising costs for staples in life.”

A preliminary archaeological review has concluded the coffin dates from between 1830 and 1850. The former Baptist church in this location was built in 1856.

The unmarked grave was located in a fire lane immediately south of Church Street. The contractors involved were hired by the county to replace water mains.

Hovestadt said the congregation has a survey that says the grave, which has been reburied and remains in place, is located on the property line between the church and municipal land. Given the circumstances, Turkey Point Coun. Chris VanPaassen says Norfolk should take responsibility and let the congregation get on with its future.