Port Dover’s dog lobby seeking pooch park for community

A consensus is emerging for the location of a leash-free dog park in Port Dover.

The major question outstanding is when does Norfolk County move to make the facility a reality?

The stars are aligning for a dog park in Port Dover sooner rather than later.

Norfolk council heard on Oct. 12 that demand is strong, a ready-made location is available, and many petitioning for a park are prepared to pay a fee for care and upkeep.

“Port Dover has a lot of dogs,” Ann L’Ecuyer-Musselman, spokesperson for interested dog owners, told council.

“Since last year, there seems to be a real increase in the number of canines in town. It would be nice to have a place where residents could take their dogs, let them off their leash, and not interrupt other peoples’ lives or other parks.”

L’Ecuyer-Musselman was speaking during a meeting of council’s budget committee. Council has approved a dog park in Port Dover in principle. However, it has been penciled into the county’s capital budget for 2029. The dog lobby in Port Dover wants this moved up to 2022.

Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of operations, said the former Doverwood Public School has emerged as a leading contender for a dog park. Norfolk County bought the former school grounds on Highway 6 east of the lift bridge nearly 10 years ago for a potential expansion of Norfolk’s wastewater treatment plant nearby.

Cridland noted that half the fencing needed for an enclosed park is in place. There are also ample parking and washroom facilities nearby. As such, Cridland says the $29,000 estimated cost will likely be lower if a park is established in this location.