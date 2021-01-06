Port Dover going back on mobile filtration

Article content

Performing basic repairs to water and wastewater infrastructure without an interruption in service is tricky and expensive.

But there are ways of doing it, as will be demonstrated in Port Dover in the days and weeks ahead.

On Jan. 5, Norfolk council approved a $316,260 expense for the rental of a temporary filtration plant that will allow the county to replace the failing clarifier unit at Port Dover’s water-treatment facility on Nelson Street West.

In a report to council, Jason Godby, Norfolk’s interim general manager of public works, and Jeff Demeulemeester, Norfolk’s manager of infrastructure projects, said the clarifier is in need of immediate replacement.

While that is going on, raw water piped into the Port Dover facility will pass through a “a temporary membrane water-treatment plant.”

Because of time constraints, the county is not putting the rental out to tender. Instead, public works has received two quotes, the lowest of which came from the firm Suez, of Ancaster, for the use of an M-PAK 80 trailer-mounted filtration apparatus.