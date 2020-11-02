Poppy sales needed now more than ever, says volunteer

Vince Molloy has been volunteering for the Tillsonburg Royal Canadian Legion Br. 153 poppy campaign for the past 10 years.

Molloy, a member of the local Legion (and Knights of Columbus), had his first shift at a poppy table Sunday at Sobeys Tillsonburg and was impressed by the positive response received from the community.

“They’re really going for it,” Molloy smiled. “It’s doing good, really good.”

Tillsonburg’s poppy campaign kicked off on Oct. 30 with tables set up to accept donations at Sobeys, Metro, Zehrs and the Tillsonburg Town Centre mall.

Donations are being accepted for Legion poppies as well as wrist bands and sticker poppies, which were introduced a couple years ago.

Anyone wanting to volunteer at a poppy table can call the Legion at 519-842-5281.

Molloy said he would be checking in to see when and where volunteers are needed.

“If they need me, I’ll be doing those too. I’m retired so I have the time … and can’t go far.”

The need for poppy funds this year, across the province, is higher than ever, said Molloy.

“Some of the branches are closing,” he said.

Not Tillsonburg’s branch, he added, where fundraisers have helped support the Legion, including a bottle drive and monthly dinners, and support of the canteen, which is open Thursday to Saturday.

“My wife, she does the meatloaf for them.”

Molloy will be participating in this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the Tillsonburg cenotaph with the Knights of Columbus.

