Polish your interview skills with MSC virtual workshop

The next round of virtual Tillsonburg Multi-Service Centre workshops begins next week, including the popular interview skills workshop.

“All of these workshops are held once a month and are part of the employment services at the Multi-Service Centre,” said Irena Sompaseuth, MSC Employment Services Program Manager. “They are open to any job seeker from the community.”

It’s a very easy registration process, said Sompaseuth, and it is free. To register, call the MSC at 519-842-9008 ext.291 or visit www.multiservicecentre.com for more information.

The Resumes and Cover Letters Virtual Workshop is Monday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to noon.

Learn to effectively develop company and job specific cover letters, field targeted resumes and other related materials. Also learn about new ways to enhance or put together a portfolio to further strengthen your chances of landing a job.

Accessing the Hidden Job Market Virtual Workshop is Wednesday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon.

A changing world requires a proactive and interactive approach to job searching, including a clear understanding of the hidden job market and labour market trends, as well as the importance of strategic networking and how to use social media to your advantage.

Polishing Your Interview Skills Virtual Workshop is Thursday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon.

“It helps job seekers prepare for an interview, whether that is an interview over the phone, in person, or a group interview,” said Sompaseuth.

“During the workshop we provide information about some of the important aspects of the interview process including body language, how to behave during the interview, physical appearance, appropriate clothing, and how to answer some of the most common interview questions.

“We also provide the job seekers with more information about types of illegal or irrelevant types of questions during an interview.

“Interview anxiety is a very common barrier to employment faced by many job seekers, so in this two-hour virtual workshop we help them to be better prepared and increase their interview confidence by practicing interview questions. We also do a little mini mock,” she said, noting it is done in a ‘light-hearted and easy-going format.’

The Four Step Worker Health and Safety Awareness Virtual Workshop is Friday, Sept. 25, 10-12.

Training introduces workers to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, focusing on the health and safety rights and responsibilities of workers, supervisors and employees. It also serves as a general introduction to workplace health and safety.

Workshops are held virtually using the Zoom platform.

cabbott@postmedia.com