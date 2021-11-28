Police seek info on man missing for six weeks

Susan Gamble
Nov 28, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Robert Post was last seen in Tillsonburg six weeks ago. Police are searching for him.
Robert Post was last seen in Tillsonburg six weeks ago. Police are searching for him. Photo by (Submitted photo)

A man who was reported missing on Saturday night hasn’t been seen since Oct. 16 when he was in Tillsonburg.

Robert Post, 44, is described as white, about 5’8” tall with a thin build and brown hair.

Oxford OPP are asking the public to report any information they may have on Post’s location.

He is from Brownsville in South-West Oxford and is known to visit the London area.

Police can be contacted at 1-888-310-1122 or tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Tillsonburg

This Week in Flyers