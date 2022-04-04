Police investigating alleged sex assault in Tillsonburg

A Mississauga resident has been charged with a variety of offences, including sexual assault, following an investigation by provincial police in Oxford County.

OPP say they were contacted by a parent after they found a young person in Tillsonburg with an unknown person.

Police say an investigation determined the youth had met the accused online and had agreed to meet in person.

A 23-year-old has been charged with:

sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age;

sexual interference;

invitation to sexual touching on a person under 16 years of age;

luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication;

distributing cannabis to an individual under 18 years of age;

two counts of possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place;

failure or refusal to comply with demand;

driving while under suspension;

driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available;

possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale;

and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on a later date.