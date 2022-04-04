Police investigating alleged sex assault in Tillsonburg

Postmedia Staff
Apr 04, 2022  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Ontario Provincial Police. Handout
Ontario Provincial Police. Handout

A Mississauga resident has been charged with a variety of offences, including sexual assault, following an investigation by provincial police in Oxford County.

Story continues below

OPP say they were contacted by a parent after they found a young person in Tillsonburg with an unknown person.

Police say an investigation determined the youth had met the accused online and had agreed to meet in person.

A 23-year-old has been charged with:

  • sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age;
  • sexual interference;
  • invitation to sexual touching on a person under 16 years of age;
  • luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication;
  • distributing cannabis to an individual under 18 years of age;
  • two counts of possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place;
  • failure or refusal to comply with demand;
  • driving while under suspension;
  • driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available;
  • possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale;
  • and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on a later date.

Latest National Stories

News Near Tillsonburg

This Week in Flyers