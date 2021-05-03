POLICE BRIEFS: Tillsonburg man arrested following Perth incident
Tillsonburg man arrested following Perth incident
OPP in Perth County have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Tillsonburg man after a report of sexual assault.
On April 16, Perth OPP received a report of an alleged sexual assault. Police said the individual and accused had met on an online dating application and were in a vehicle.
A 17-year-old person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Tillsonburg man was charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats to cause death and bodily harm.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.
Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
OPP arrest three drivers
Oxford OPP on April 24 arrested two drivers in Norwich Township and one in Tillsonburg.
The three investigations involved a vehicle with each driver displaying signs of impairment and placed under arrest.
Arrested was a Woodstock man, 37. He’s charged with impaired driving and driving under suspension.
A 32-year-old Tillsonburg man is charged with impaired driving, obstructing an officer and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
A Woodstock woman, 23, was charged with failure to comply with demand and obstructing a police officer.
Police find stolen vehicle
OPP arrested a 38-year-old at a business on Highway 2, Norwich Township on April 20.
Members of the OPP along with Woodstock Police Service attended the address, where a reported stolen vehicle was located.
Investigation revealed that police received several calls regarding this vehicle being observed and involved in thefts Norfolk and Oxford counties.
A 38-year-old Norfolk man is charged with: theft under $5,000 of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; two counts of operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code; and failing to comply with a probation order.
Driver charged with impaired in Norwich
A 22-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with drunk driving after he was stopped early on April 30 on Pattulo Avenue in Norwich Township.
He is charged with drunk driving, driving with an open container of liquor and with having a blood alcohol content above zero as a novice driver.