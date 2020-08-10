POLICE BRIEFS: Shotgun's discharge hit patio door

Shotgun’s discharge hit patio door

Oxford OPP investigated a weapons complaint at a Cranberry Road address in Tillsonburg on Aug. 6.

At roughly 2:24 a.m. the homeowner heard a loud bang and went to the front of their home. The door’s glass window had been damaged.

Police determined that the damage came from a shotgun.

OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s help with the investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Suspected purple, pink fentanyl recovered in Tillsonburg

Oxford OPP responded to a 911 emergency call for a break and enter in progress at a Bidwell Street address in Tillsonburg on Aug. 2.

It was determined that two individuals gained entry into a camping trailer on the property.

Two people were arrested and suspected purple and pink fentanyl was seized.

Charged are a 23-year-old Staffordville woman and a 31-year-old Tillsonburg man.

Both are to appear in a Woodstock court.

Oxford OPP expressed their appreciation to the “Good Samaritan” that called 911 to report a crime in progress.

Shoplifting charge in Tillsonburg

Oxford OPP on Aug. 1 responded to a shoplifting incident after being called to a Broadway address in Tillsonburg.

OPP determined that a 52-year Bayham Township woman removed quantity of good without paying for them.

She is charged with theft under $5,000 and is to appear in a Woodstock court.

Oxford Street business vandalized

Oxford OPP investigated a mischief on Oxford Street in Tillsonburg.

A local business had its windows spray painted. The suspect was caught on video surveillance.

Mall Road crash sends two to hospital

Oxford OPP along with Norfolk Paramedic Services and Norfolk County Fire Department responded to a collision involving two vehicles at Mall Road in Norwich Township on Aug. 6.

A 25-year-old Brantford driver was eastbound on Mall Road when the driver entered the intersection and collided with a southbound vehicle. The eastbound vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the east ditch.

A 55-year-old Ingersoll resident was extricated from their vehicle by volunteer firefighters and taken by Ornge to a London hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The 25-year-old driver was taken by paramedics to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police subsequently charged the 25-year-old driver with fail to yield to traffic.

Body of missing person found in pond

The body of William Anthony David Sanchez, 39, was found in a pond in South-West Oxford on Aug. 6.

Sanchez, who had travelled from Quebec to a South-West Oxford RV Park to visit family, was seen walking away from the address at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 2.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

Tip jar stolen from business

A tip jar was stolen from a Tillsonburg business sometime on Aug. 2 or Aug. 3, Oxford OPP report.

Video surveillance captured the theft and police will be reviewing the footage in an attempt to identify those responsible.

OPP investigate SWOX mischief

Oxford OPP investigated a mischief at a Brownsville Road, South-West Oxford Township address on Aug. 5.

Someone damaged a patio glass door on the property but didn’t gain entry into the home.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.

