This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Norfolk OPP investigated a road rage incident at the intersection of Queen Street and West Street in Simcoe on Jan. 18.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or POLICE BRIEFS: Road rage results in mischief charge Back to video

Police say two drivers were yelling at each other before one of them threw an item at the other person’s car, damaging a window.

OPP charged a 44-year-old from Norfolk County, Ontario with ‘mischief – destroys or damages property.’

Tractor runs over Windham man

OPP responded to an emergency 911 call for a collision at Windham Road 14 in Norfolk County on Jan. 17.

Police say the driver was attempting to hook up a snow plow to a tractor and put the tractor in gear after slipping off the machine while exiting.

As a result, the tractor ran over the driver, causing life-altering injuries.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

Collision with garage door

Norfolk OPP investigated a fail to remain collision at Colborne Street South, Simcoe last week.

In the early morning hours, a vehicle lost control and collided with a garage door on a residential property causing extensive damage. The driver and vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision and left the area in an unknown direction.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance. The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a Volkswagen Jetta, Golf or Tiguan and is silver in colour. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.