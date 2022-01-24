POLICE BRIEFS: Road rage results in mischief charge
Road rage results in mischief charge
Norfolk OPP investigated a road rage incident at the intersection of Queen Street and West Street in Simcoe on Jan. 18.
Police say two drivers were yelling at each other before one of them threw an item at the other person’s car, damaging a window.
OPP charged a 44-year-old from Norfolk County, Ontario with ‘mischief – destroys or damages property.’
Tractor runs over Windham man
OPP responded to an emergency 911 call for a collision at Windham Road 14 in Norfolk County on Jan. 17.
Police say the driver was attempting to hook up a snow plow to a tractor and put the tractor in gear after slipping off the machine while exiting.
As a result, the tractor ran over the driver, causing life-altering injuries.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.
Collision with garage door
Norfolk OPP investigated a fail to remain collision at Colborne Street South, Simcoe last week.
In the early morning hours, a vehicle lost control and collided with a garage door on a residential property causing extensive damage. The driver and vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision and left the area in an unknown direction.
The OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance. The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a Volkswagen Jetta, Golf or Tiguan and is silver in colour. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
The investigation is continuing.
Stolen property recovered
Norfolk OPP responded to an emergency 911 call for a suspicious vehicle at an East Street, Delhi address early on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Police found three people at the scene who were taken into custody without incident. Police also located a vehicle that contained stolen property.
Charged with possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession break-in instruments were a 32-year-old from Haldimand County and a 44-year-old from Brant.
Charged with possession property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession break-in instruments, and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose is a 37-year-old from Brantford.
All three were scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.
“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritan that contacted police,” said Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP in a media release. “As a direct result of their phone call, officers were able to take three individuals into custody without incident and recover stolen property. “
Drunk driver accidentally calls 911
Norfolk OPP responded to a 911 emergency call in Simcoe on Jan. 14.
As a result, the individual that originally contacted 911 was located in the parking lot of a business in the Port Dover area and was taken into custody without incident.
Charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs is a 46-year-old from Norfolk County.
OPP seek stolen Miska trailer
Norfolk OPP responded to a theft of a trailer at 6th Concession Road, South Walsingham, on Jan. 17.
Between Jan. 15-17, a silver-coloured 2021 Miska dump trailer was removed from the property.
OPP are continuing to investigate and seek the public’s help. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Don’t blow snow onto road
Home owners are being asked to not blowing snow onto the roadway from their properties.
The blowing snow can cause a dangerous driving situation, especially when unsuspecting drivers have snow blown onto their windshields resulting in zero visibility, say Norfolk OPP.
This could potentially cause a serious or fatal collision.
“As you remove snow from your property, please make sure to aim the snow away from people, buildings, roadways, motor vehicles and pets,” said Inspector Rob Scott, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP in a media release. “Any stones or ice ejected into the air has the potential to injure, damage windows or damage property.”