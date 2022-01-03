POLICE BRIEFS: OPP vigilant over the holidays

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Dec. 28 at 1:44 a.m., Norfolk OPP stopped and investigated a motor vehicle at James Street, Delhi.

As a result, police took the driver and passenger into custody without incident.

A 20-year-old resident of Norfolk County was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

A 19-year-old from Norfolk was charge with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both accused were scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

20-year-old faces charges

On Dec. 27 at 5:37 p.m., Norfolk OPP investigated a disturbance incident after being called to Queen Street North, Simcoe.

As a result of investigation, police stopped and investigated a motor vehicle at the address.

Charged with the following offences is a 20-year-old of Norfolk County: operation while prohibited under the criminal code; take motor vehicle without consent; and

driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

OPP investigate theft from Simcoe trailer

On Dec. 28, Norfolk OPP received a report of a theft from a trailer at a First Avenue West, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

Unknowns gained entry into a trailer on the property. Roughly $1,400 in items were removed consisting of a wheel chair, a Samsung television, Sony DVD player, Dremel tool kit, blanket with Pitbull pictures, Dewalt battery charger, along with personal clothing items.