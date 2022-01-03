POLICE BRIEFS: OPP vigilant over the holidays
OPP vigilant over the holidays
On Dec. 28 at 1:44 a.m., Norfolk OPP stopped and investigated a motor vehicle at James Street, Delhi.
POLICE BRIEFS: OPP vigilant over the holidays
As a result, police took the driver and passenger into custody without incident.
A 20-year-old resident of Norfolk County was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.
A 19-year-old from Norfolk was charge with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Both accused were scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.
20-year-old faces charges
On Dec. 27 at 5:37 p.m., Norfolk OPP investigated a disturbance incident after being called to Queen Street North, Simcoe.
As a result of investigation, police stopped and investigated a motor vehicle at the address.
Charged with the following offences is a 20-year-old of Norfolk County: operation while prohibited under the criminal code; take motor vehicle without consent; and
driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.
OPP investigate theft from Simcoe trailer
On Dec. 28, Norfolk OPP received a report of a theft from a trailer at a First Avenue West, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.
Unknowns gained entry into a trailer on the property. Roughly $1,400 in items were removed consisting of a wheel chair, a Samsung television, Sony DVD player, Dremel tool kit, blanket with Pitbull pictures, Dewalt battery charger, along with personal clothing items.
Norfolk County OPP is continuing to investigate and seek the public’s assistance.
If anyone has any information contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
Identification documents stolen
On Dec. 28, Norfolk OPP received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle at Simson Avenue, Simcoe.
After gaining entry into the unlocked vehicle, unknowns removed identification consisting of a birth certificate, social insurance number, and the ownership to the vehicle.
OPP are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Wire, tools, supplies stolen from Simcoe containers
On Dec. 27, Norfolk OPP investigated a break and enter at a Park Road, Simcoe address.
It was determined that between Dec. 24 and 27, someone forcibly entered seven sea containers located on the property. Copper wire was removed along with various tools and supplies valued at $10,000.
Norfolk OPP is continuing to investigate and will be reviewing video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible.
Police are also seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
The investigation is continuing.
Chainsaws, winch stolen
On Dec. 27, Norfolk OPP investigated a break and enter at an Old Brock Street, Charlotteville, Norfolk County address.
It was determined that between 9:30 p.m., on Dec. 26, and 11:10 a.m. Dec. 27, unknowns gained entry into a garage and removed $5,000 in chainsaws along with a $1,300 winch.
Norfolk OPP is continuing to investigate and seek the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information, call police at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Careless driving charges
On Dec. 25 at 8:20 p.m., Norfolk OPP investigated a single motor vehicle collision on Swimming Pool Road, Windham.
A vehicle was travelling along Swimming Pool Road when the driver dropped a lit cigarette in the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle left the roadway, collided with a road sign and then entered a ditch.
A 21-year-old woman from Oxford County was charged with careless driving contrary to Section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act.
Packages stolen from front porch
On Dec. 25 at 1:56 p.m., Norfolk OPP investigated a theft at a Queen Street North, Simcoe address.
Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 25, unknowns removed two packages from the front porch of the home that had been previously delivered by a courier service unbeknownst to the homeowner. The packages contained two Apple iPads.
The OPP want to remind all community residents that if they observe any suspicious activity to please contact the police immediately.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.