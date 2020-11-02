POLICE BRIEFS: OPP probing Rolph Street break-in

OPP investigating Rolph St. break-in

On Oct. 31, Oxford OPP received a report of a break and enter to a building on Rolph Street, Tillsonburg.

Sometime overnight, and individual or more people broke into the building, which is currently under construction, damaging an exterior door to gain entry, police said.

Once inside, several power tools were removed.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Police locate drunk driver

On Oct. 31, at 2 a.m., Oxford OPP received a report of possible impaired driver on Broadway, Tillsonburg.

Officers found the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

An approved screening device test was administered to the driver which resulted in a fail. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

A 24-year-old Langton man was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

He is to to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

Driver charged with impaired

On Oct. 29, at 2:10 p.m., Oxford OPP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Broadway in Tillsonburg.

Police attended the address and located the driver. It became apparent that the individual had consumed alcohol and an approved screening device test was administered. The result was a fail.

The driver was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 69-year-old Tillsonburg woman was charged with Operation While Impaired.

She is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

Police looking for stolen truck

Oxford OPP received a report of a stolen vehicle from Graydon Drive, South-West Oxford Township on Oct. 29.

Investigation determined that sometime overnight an insecure truck parked on the driveway was entered. Once inside, the keys were located and the vehicle was driven away.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2016 grey-coloured Ford F150 pick-up truck with an Ontario licence plate 4923YJ. There were septic tank risers inside the bed of the truck.

Mischief charge laid

On Oct. 30, at 12:45 p.m., Oxford OPP received a report of suspicious activity on Broadway, Tillsonburg.

Investigation determined that an individual was observed in the area peering into parked vehicles, and then damaged a business window.

As a result, a 43-year-old Brownsville man was charged with one count of mischief.

He is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.