This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or POLICE BRIEFS: Firearms stolen during break and enter Back to video

Norfolk OPP are investigating a break and enter that resulted in the theft of guns from a Simcoe business.

Police responded to a Queensway West commercial break and enter at 12:51 a.m. on April 3.

Police say someone gained entry and stole several guns.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black-coloured hooded sweatshirt and plants, along with black running shoes with white-coloured soles.

Police say the suspect has several tattoos on both hands.

His car is described as a white or grey-coloured vehicle that’s similar to a Ford Focus.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Police arrest Kitchener driver, 63

Norfolk OPP on Sunday responded to an emergency 911 call from a resident at Norfolk Street South, Simcoe who suspected a drunk driver.

Officers arrived and took the driver of a vehicle into custody without incident.

A 63-year-old Kitchener resident was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

Theft from donation bin

Provincial police investigated a theft at Davis Street East, Simcoe on April 1.

Several items were taken from a donation bin on the property.

“The OPP would like to remind all residents about trespassing laws as well as potential charges of theft when any items are removed off another person’s property without their permission,” said Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

Beverage thrown at vehicle in Waterford

Norfolk OPP are investigating a mischief case where driver threw a drink from their vehicle, striking another vehicle.

Police received the call at 5 p.m. on April 1.

The incident happened on Sylvia Street in Waterford, police say.

Police say the driver of the suspect red Ford pickup truck was a man in his 20s, and there was a female passenger.