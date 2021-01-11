POLICE BRIEFS: Driver faces impaired driving charges

Driver faces impaired driving charges

On Jan. 7 at 9:17 p.m., Oxford OPP responded to a 911 emergency call for a fail to remain collision involving two vehicles on Bidwell Street in Tillsonburg.

Two vehicles were involved and one driver fled from the area. Officers patrolled the area and found the vehicle and took the driver into custody without incident.

A 26-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, and fail to remain.

Cleaning up nails on a roadway

On Jan. 7, Oxford OPP received a report of mischief on Erie Court in Tillsonburg.

Someone walking near Erie Court at Devonshire Avenue noticed that the road was littered with nails at a stop sign. The nails were picked up and the building manager was made aware of the incident.

OPP said the nails appeared to have been intentionally placed.

Impaired driver walks away from crash

On Jan. 7 at 7:23 p.m., Norfolk and Oxford OPP responded to a 911 emergency call for a collision at a Goshen Road, Middleton, Norfolk County address.

Two vehicles were involved and one of the drivers left the area on foot and entered a nearby home. Police found the 58-year-old Norfolk man and he was arrested.

He was charged with impaired driving and is to appear in Simcoe court.

Vehicle stolen

On Jan. 6 at 10:59 p.m., Oxford OPP stopped and investigated a vehicle on Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg.

A vehicle attracted the officer’s attention while on patrol, and it was stopped and investigated. During the course of the investigation, the driver, a 27-year-old Tillsonburg man, was arrested.

He is charged with operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, theft of motor vehicle, and failing to comply with probation order.

Stolen tools are found

A Tillsonburg homeowner realized his garage had been broken into earlier in the week when he found his discarded tools at a neighbouring address.

Oxford OPP determined that someone had gained entry into an unlocked garage where a tote containing tools was removed.

Police are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information, they can contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Occupants flee rollover

On Jan. 6 at 9:04 p.m., Norfolk OPP responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision.

Police said a citizen stopped after seeing a truck that appeared to have rolled over and landed in a ditch on Norfolk County Rd. 30 between Plowman’s Line and Vanderhoeven Side Road.

The blue-coloured Chevrolet Silverado with heavy body damage and shattered windows was missing the taillights and door handles.

It appears there were four occupants at the time of the crash, but when police arrived, the vehicle and occupants could not be found.

It’s not known if there were any injuries associated with the collision and officers want to speak to the driver or occupants.

Those with knowledge of the incident are asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Dump trailer, snow removal equipment stolen

On Jan. 4, the Oxford OPP investigated a theft at a Spruce Street, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that someone removed a black 2018 Miska dump trailer and snow removal equipment.

Those with information are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Dangerous driving, impaired, drug charges

On Jan. 5 at 9:44 a.m., Norfolk OPP responded to a 911 emergency call for a collision involving two vehicles on Turkey Point Road near Charlotteville Rd. 1.

Police say both drivers became involved in a verbal confrontation. One of the drivers then removed an item from the second vehicle and fled. The second driver also fled.

Officers located the driver of the SUV at a Simcoe home and took the driver into custody.

Police later found the second vehicle and took the driver and passenger into custody at a Water Street and Charlotteville Rd. 5 address.

Charged with dangerous operation and theft under $5,000 is a 35-year-old Norfolk man.

Charged with dangerous operation and operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs is a 45-year-old Norfolk woman.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking meth is a 33-year-old Norfolk woman.

Item thrown from vehicle hits windshield on 401

On Jan. 5 at 6:55 p.m., Oxford OPP received a report of a traffic complaint on Highway 401 in South-West Oxford Township address.

A vehicle was westbound on Hwy 401 when the driver of a second vehicle, described as a small, blue-grey coloured car, passed the victim and threw an item out the window, which then struck their windshield. The driver was able to maintain control of the vehicle and safely stopped before contacting police.

“This is a very dangerous act that had the potential to cause a collision and injury to the operator of the vehicle or another innocent motorist. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk, Oxford County OPP in a media release.

Police are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information contact the Oxford County Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.