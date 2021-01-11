Article content

Driver faces impaired driving charges

On Jan. 7 at 9:17 p.m., Oxford OPP responded to a 911 emergency call for a fail to remain collision involving two vehicles on Bidwell Street in Tillsonburg.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. POLICE BRIEFS: Driver faces impaired driving charges Back to video

Two vehicles were involved and one driver fled from the area. Officers patrolled the area and found the vehicle and took the driver into custody without incident.

A 26-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, and fail to remain.

Cleaning up nails on a roadway

On Jan. 7, Oxford OPP received a report of mischief on Erie Court in Tillsonburg.

Someone walking near Erie Court at Devonshire Avenue noticed that the road was littered with nails at a stop sign. The nails were picked up and the building manager was made aware of the incident.

OPP said the nails appeared to have been intentionally placed.