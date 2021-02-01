POLICE BRIEFS : Community street crime units execute search warrant

Article content
Community street crime units execute search warrant
On Friday, Jan. 29, members the OPP, Community Street Crime Units from Oxford, Middlesex, County of Brant and Norfolk County executed a search warrant at a Goshen Street address in Tillsonburg.
Two people were arrested and police recovered suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and Canadian cash.
A 28-year-old Tillsonburg woman was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Also charged was a 41-year-old Tillsonburg man. He faces charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Both are to appear before a Woodstock judge.
OPP probe theft, mischief
On Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3:02 p.m., Oxford OPP received a report of a theft and mischief from a Broadway address in Tillsonburg.
Police found that a person had taken merchandise from the store and then damaged the item. The person then left in a vehicle.