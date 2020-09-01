Police briefs: Attempted arson near Langton

Police are investigating an attempted arson east of Langton.

Monday morning, Norfolk OPP received a report that someone attempted to light the front porch of a home on fire on Forestry Farm Road in the former township of North Walsingham.

The arson attempt was unsuccessful, as was another attempt at the same property the week before. In that incident, someone attempted to ignite a 4’x4’ post attached to the home. That incident wasn’t reported to police.

“The OPP remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact police immediately,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Obscenities sprayed at play park

Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a play park south of Delhi.

The obscene graffiti was brought to the attention of the Norfolk OPP Sunday afternoon.

Defaced was playground equipment at the Pinegrove Community Park.

Norfolk OPP ask anyone who saw something suspicious at the park this weekend to share that information at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Suspicious biker in Courtland

Late Monday afternoon, police received a report of a suspicious individual on a motorcycle who pulled into a residence on Highway 59 in Courtland and attempted to enter the home.

The suspect was unsuccessful and was then seen visiting neighbouring homes and attempting to enter those as well.

“No entry was made, and the person left the area in an unknown direction,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a male in a black T-shirt with blue lettering. He had a red bandana on his face and a brown bandana on his head. The motorcycle was black in colour.

Anyone with information police may find useful is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk.



Mischief charge in Simcoe

A Norfolk man will have an opportunity to explain what happened to a judge after property was damaged in Simcoe Monday evening.

Police were called to Queen Street North after the window of a vehicle was smashed.

Following an investigation, a 57-year-old Norfolk man was charged with mischief under $5,000. He will answer the charge at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe.

Pair of motor bikes stolen

Norfolk OPP investigated the theft of two motor bikes in recent days.

The first theft in Delhi occurred on Sovereen Street this weekend. Taken from a garage was a yellow Suzuki DRZ 400 off-road motorcycle.

The second theft on Sovereign Street in Waterford occurred in the early morning hours of Monday. Police report a black, blue and white 2013 Yamaha was taken from in front of a house.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Child locked in vehicle

Police were ready to smash the window of a vehicle in Vittoria on the weekend after a child was accidentally locked inside with the keys.

Sunday around 4 p.m., Norfolk OPP were greeted on Old Brock Street by a distressed parent. Police were told the two-year-old had been stranded inside the vehicle for about 10 minutes.

“Officers were preparing to break the window when a family member arrived on scene with a spare set of keys,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release. “The child was subsequently removed and reunited with their parents. No injuries were reported.”

If parents accidentally lock their children inside a vehicle, police offer the following advice:

Call 911. Police and fire personnel will be immediately dispatched to your location.

Block the sunlight.

Remain calm.

Take note of the time.

“The OPP encourage all parents and caregivers to carry their keys on their person at all times in case the locks on the vehicle engage without notice,” Sanchuk added.