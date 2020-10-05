POLICE BRIEFS

Drug search conducted in Tillsonburg

On Oct. 1, at 6:40 a.m., the Oxford County Community Street Crime Unit, with help from the West Region Emergency Response Team of the OPP, executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act Search Warrant at a Broadway address in Tillsonburg.

Police seized suspected fentanyl. Also seized was suspected stolen property that included a weapon.

A 32-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order; and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

A 21-year-old Tillsonburg woman was charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Both are to appear before a Woodstock judge.

Drunk driving charges in Tillsonburg

On Sept. 27, at 12:25 a.m., Oxford OPP received a traffic complaint on Quarter Town Line in Tillsonburg.

The vehicle was located and when police spoke with the driver, it was determined the 42-year-old Tillsonburg man had consumed alcohol.

He was arrested and later charged with Criminal Code offences. They include Operation While Impaired; and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

He is to appear before a Woodstock court judge.

Drunk driving charge

On Sept. 26, at 10:45 p.m., Oxford OPP received a report of a possible drunk driver on Brock Street, Tillsonburg.

Police found the driver operating a motorcycle. When speaking to him, it became apparent he had consumed some alcohol.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to the Tillsonburg OPP detachment for testing.

As a result, the 51-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; and Failure or Refusal to Comply With Demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.