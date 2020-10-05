POLICE BRIEFS
Drug search conducted in Tillsonburg
On Oct. 1, at 6:40 a.m., the Oxford County Community Street Crime Unit, with help from the West Region Emergency Response Team of the OPP, executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act Search Warrant at a Broadway address in Tillsonburg.
Police seized suspected fentanyl. Also seized was suspected stolen property that included a weapon.
A 32-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order; and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.
A 21-year-old Tillsonburg woman was charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.
Both are to appear before a Woodstock judge.
Drunk driving charges in Tillsonburg
On Sept. 27, at 12:25 a.m., Oxford OPP received a traffic complaint on Quarter Town Line in Tillsonburg.
The vehicle was located and when police spoke with the driver, it was determined the 42-year-old Tillsonburg man had consumed alcohol.
He was arrested and later charged with Criminal Code offences. They include Operation While Impaired; and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).
He is to appear before a Woodstock court judge.
Drunk driving charge
On Sept. 26, at 10:45 p.m., Oxford OPP received a report of a possible drunk driver on Brock Street, Tillsonburg.
Police found the driver operating a motorcycle. When speaking to him, it became apparent he had consumed some alcohol.
The driver was taken into custody and taken to the Tillsonburg OPP detachment for testing.
As a result, the 51-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; and Failure or Refusal to Comply With Demand.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.
