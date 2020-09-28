POLICE BRIEFS

Paintball gun used to shoot passing vehicle

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and occupant(s) that were involved in an incident on Sunday, Sept. 27 around 7:08 p.m. on Heritage Line near Toll Gate Rd, Municipality of Bayham.

A person reported to the OPP that someone shot at his vehicle from a passing vehicle with what he believed to be a paintball gun. The complainant’s windshield was struck with a purple paint, which appeared to be from a paint ball round.

The complainant described the suspect vehicle as a Black Duramax Chevy 2500. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Heritage Line and was last seen turning southbound onto Toll Gate Rd.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for should immediately contact the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Give famers a ‘brake’

Norfolk OPP is reminding all motorists travelling rural areas to be mindful about farm machinery on the roadways.

Motorists are urged to use caution and reduced speeds when traveling near farm vehicles and equipment. Every year the OPP responds to incidents involving farm vehicles that are struck by impatient or inattentive drivers. These collisions frequently result in personal injury and or death.

Public safety is the focus of the OPP. To that end, the OPP offers the following tips for motorists using rural roadways during harvest time.

Anticipate there may be farm equipment in use and travel below the posted or suggested speed limit in areas where crops are being planted or cultivated.

If you see large farm equipment on the roadway, slow down, be patient and pass only when it is safe to do so.

Do not tailgate large farm equipment as the operator may not be able to see you.

Do not blow your horn at the operator of the farm equipment as they likely won’t be able to hear you due to the noise produced by the equipment.

The OPP encourages all motorists to be mindful of farm equipment operators and to give them the necessary room to do their work by sharing the roadways.

“By being aware of farm equipment during your travels on rural roads, you can help make the trip safe for both you and Ontario farmers,” said Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP, in a media release.