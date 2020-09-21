POLICE BRIEFS

$15,000 worth of items stolen

Someone broke into a sea container and stole power tools worth an estimated $15,000, Oxford OPP said Sept. 18.

Police report that the theft occurred on Quarter Line the night before.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Driver charged with impaired driving

A 23-year-old Bayham woman has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession following a police stop in Tillsonburg on Sept. 15.

Oxford OPP say they received a report of a suspicious person and found a parked vehicle in the area occupied by the driver. When officers spoke to the driver, it was suspected she was under the influence of a drug.

A field sobriety test was conducted and the driver performed poorly, say OPP. The driver was placed under arrest for impaired operation and a search was conducted. Police found suspected drugs.

The driver was transported to the Tillsonburg detachment for an evaluation conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). T

She was charged with Operation While Impaired and Possession of Schedule 1 Substance.

She is to appear in a Woodstock courtroom to answer to the charges.