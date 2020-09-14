POLICE BRIEFS

OPP arrest driver for impaired

On Sept. 10, while on patrol, Oxford arrested a driver on Lisgar Avenue, Tillsonburg after the vehicle caught their attention.

A traffic stop was conducted and upon speaking with the driver, it became apparent he had consumed alcohol.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

He is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

Motorcycle stolen from Norwich garage

On Sept. 7, Oxford OPP received a report of a stolen vehicle from an address on Stover Street, Norwich.

Investigation found that someone had entered an insecure garage where an off-road motorcycle was secured by padlock and chains. The padlocks were damaged, and the motorcycle was removed. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2005 black-and-red coloured Honda CRF250R.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.