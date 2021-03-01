Article content

When the province created its COVID-19 Response Framework, outdoor hockey and shinny were prohibited in Ontario’s red and grey zone restrictions.

In Tillsonburg, which was recently in the red zone, signs were posted at the J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad. The signs made it clear that sticks and pucks were not allowed.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Playing outdoor hockey during the COVID-19 pandemic Back to video

But that rule changed on Monday when Oxford and Elgin counties moved into the less restrictive orange zone, which allows outdoor hockey in small groups.

Yet the COVID-19 risk – even though it diminishes with fewer cases in the community – is still there… for now.

Southwestern Public Health was asked last week if outdoor hockey spreads COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is spread through droplets or aerosols released when an infected person talks, breathes, sings, coughs, or sneezes,” said health unit staff in an email.

“COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person to person, including between people who are physically near each other (within about two metres). People who are infected, but do not show symptoms, can also spread the virus to others.