Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County’s ‘Play for Kid’s Sake’ is going virtual in 2021.

“This is an event that is very important to the agency and a lot of fun for teams,” said Nicole Killaire, BBBS of Oxford, Resource Development Coordinator.

Play for Kid's Sake fundraiser goes virtual

“It is quite different this year,” said Killaire. “Because we’re not able to meet in person, we have taken it virtual. And in order to make it an event that is still fun to take part in either as a team or as an individual, we’ve broken it down into three main areas that you can take part in.”

The virtual fundraiser takes place through the rest of February and concludes March 19.

“We wanted to allow people to have flexibility and a little more time to take part rather than just over a weekend.”

Register on the event page https://oxford.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/play-for-kids-sake-2021/ at the Big Brothers website.

There is also an option to support the event and make a donation if you are not taking part.