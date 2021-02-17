Play for Kid’s Sake fundraiser goes virtual
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County’s ‘Play for Kid’s Sake’ is going virtual in 2021.
“This is an event that is very important to the agency and a lot of fun for teams,” said Nicole Killaire, BBBS of Oxford, Resource Development Coordinator.
“It is quite different this year,” said Killaire. “Because we’re not able to meet in person, we have taken it virtual. And in order to make it an event that is still fun to take part in either as a team or as an individual, we’ve broken it down into three main areas that you can take part in.”
The virtual fundraiser takes place through the rest of February and concludes March 19.
“We wanted to allow people to have flexibility and a little more time to take part rather than just over a weekend.”
Register on the event page https://oxford.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/play-for-kids-sake-2021/ at the Big Brothers website.
There is also an option to support the event and make a donation if you are not taking part.
In the team building category there is a virtual Escape Room and virtual Murder Mystery that teams can sign up for (6-8 per team). It will happen online.
The second option is online bowling or curling. Participants will visit a website to try their skills in the two traditional Play for Kid’s Sake sports.
“They are pretty unique websites,” said Killaire, noting participants play against computer opponents. “Basically it looks like a bowling alley or curling rink. For bowling, you pick the speed of the ball and the angle. And similar with curling, you pick the direction you’re going to be throwing the stone and the speed.”
Take a picture or screenshot of your final score to enter a draw to win a prize.
“It’s definitely a little different than playing in person, but the nice thing is you can try as many times as you want. And it doesn’t take much time to log in and give them a try.”
For those looking to get away from ‘screen time,’ the third option is to pick your own activity or challenge.
“You could do walking, baking, reading, skating… something to kind of get you away from the screen, but still allow you to take part and help us raise those important funds to support the young people in our community.”
The bowling/curling and pick your own challenge options can be done as a team or individual.
“We wanted to make sure that we gave options that anybody can take part from anywhere.
“You could also say I’m going to walk a kilometre every day and I challenge a team to do it as well.”
Everyone taking part is asked to register and raise a minimum $30 per person to contribute to the Play for Kid’s Sake fundraiser.
There are several ways to win gift-card prizes, including individual fundraising incentives, and the highest fundraising team. There is a draw prize for the bowling, curling and pick-your-own activity.
There will also be a prize for the fastest team that escapes the virtual escape room, and prize for the ‘best dressed’ team (80s prom theme) in the murder mystery.
“We’ve already been seeing some pretty fun costumes for that one,” Killaire laughed.
Last year’s Play for Kid’s Sake event, which included curling in Tillsonburg and bowling in Woodstock and Ingersoll, raised nearly $65,000.
“We’re hoping to see everyone’s faces again next year (2022) when we take it back to an in-person event.”
