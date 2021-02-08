Planet Plan It plans inaugural online concert

Article content

Tillsonburg’s Jeremy Oakes and Amanda Underhill are combining their music experience to bring together Planet Plan It: Music Sessions, a new online music platform.

It’s an idea that has been catching on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re calling it an online platform. Basically we’ve put together a website to host online live concert events,” said Oakes. “Every event will support a different charity.”

Planet Plan It’s first event, which will feature pre-recorded music with a livestream look, is Sunday, March 14, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The first charities are the SickKids Foundation (Hospital for Sick Children) and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“Another guy had approached me about doing a show,” said Oakes. “I made some arrangements, booked some bands.”

That brief partnership did not work out, said Oakes, and after a conversation with Underhill, they decided to start something new.