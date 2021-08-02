Pilot uninjured in crash near Tillsonburg airport

A 49-year-old pilot escaped without injury after his plane crashed into a field of crops near Tillsonburg's airport, police say.

Free Press staff
An airplane crashed near Tillsonburg Regional Airport in Tillsonburg, on Monday. The pilot was uninjured, police said. (Derek Ruttan/The London Free Press)
The plan “nosed into a bean field,” police tweeted, confirming the pilot was uninjured.

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County are investigating to determine the cause of the crash, which happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday, OPP Const. Patti Cote said.

Tillsonburg Regional Airport, about 15 kilometres south of Highway 401, has a 5,500-foot runway, the only paved runway in Oxford County.

It’s the second plane crash in the region this summer.

In June, a 67-year-old Dutton resident suffered serious leg injuries after his “homebuilt” airplane crashed into a house under construction.

