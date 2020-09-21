Pickleball introduced to Hickory Hills crowd

Kent and Margaret Wheeler, who retired to Port Rowan a dozen years ago and more recently moved to Tillsonburg, have been avid supporters of pickleball for many years.

Now the Wheelers are trying to introduce the sport at Hickory Hills, an adult lifestyle community in Tillsonburg.

“Just trying to introduce it, give them an idea of what it is, give them a feel for the ball, the pickleball paddle,” said Kent Wheeler. “Just a straight introduction – and kind of encourage them.”

London Pickleball Club lent the use of a net for the weekend and Singleton Paddles lent them paddles and balls.

In addition to having fun, their goal is to keep people active. It’s a sport that can be played at any age, said Kent, who started playing pickleball a decade ago in Florida.

“It’s easier for the body, there’s not as much running around like tennis and that ball makes it easier to play. It’s an easy game to pick up.

“They say it’s the fastest growing sport in North America. Pickleball Ontario is even starting to introduce it into public schools, because the kids can pick it up so easily. It’s not a big learning curve and they can start being active.”

The Wheelers were pleased with Saturday’s turnout, which was better than expected.

“From the sounds of it, everyone is quite interested and they want more,” said Kent. “Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves which is all the better. We’re lucky to have a nice day to do it.”

Longer term, they would be purchasing their own net(s), paddles and balls.

“If we can keep the interest, and we can get the board’s buy-in, that is the intent. It’s not a big outlay, so we hope we can get it going. We’ve got our fingers crossed.”

On Saturday they were using a chalk court in the parking lot. In the future, they’d like to continue outdoors when weather permits, until they can move indoors.

“We’re hoping that the (Hickory Hills Residents Association) board will let us take it indoors. That’s really the big goal – to get it indoors so we can do it year round.”

Pickleball has been offered in town in past years, but Wheeler said there is some appeal to having it at Hickory Hills.

“The reason we like it here is … everybody is handy to here. Sometimes people don’t want to travel, but they don’t mind coming here. So that’s why we’re trying to get it here indoors.”

