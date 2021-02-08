Article content

The Station Arts Centre in Tillsonburg will be exhibiting the works of eight members of the Tillsonburg Photography Club.

Participating in the exhibit are Russ Chantler, Chris Riches, Maryann T. Balazs, Ches Sulkowski, Joe Cronin, Joan Beard, Wayne Beard and Susan Olmstead.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Photography club to exhibit members' work at Station Arts Centre Back to video

The exhibit will show the diversity in style, subject matter, and format that each photographer channels, highlighting the participants’ unique viewpoints and creativity.

The exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 12 and runs until March 12.

The Station will safely welcome in person visitors when regulations are permitted… until then visit their website at www.stationarts.ca and follow on Facebook (Tillsonburg Station Arts Centre) to view the exhibit, and get more information on artists works, bios and prices.

If you are interested in the Tillsonburg Photography Club and how to become a member visit tburgphotoclub.wordpress.com/.

The Tillsonburg Photography Club, once safely able to do so, meets at the Tillsonburg Station Arts Centre once a month to gather with like-minded passionate individuals, sharing their knowledge and perspective amongst each other.

For more information on this exhibit and The Tillsonburg Photography Club, email tverbuyst@stationarts.ca or call 519-842-6151.