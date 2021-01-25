Article content
Solutions are under review regarding pedestrian safety on Cockshutt Road in Port Dover.
The Cockshutt between Sunning Hill Drive and St. John’s Road has filled with subdivisions over the past 25 years. There are hundreds of homes here but some residents feel cut off from the urban area to the south due to a lack of sidewalks.
Pedestrian safety being reviewed for Port Dover’s Cockshutt Road Back to video
Residents frequently walk into town but many don’t feel safe on the gravel shoulders with fast-moving traffic speeding north and south beside them. Last week, Norfolk council discussed a menu of improvements, including the installation of sidewalks or paved shoulders.
“As a daily walker, it comes as a great relief that there is some consideration being made to this treacherous area for pedestrians,” Regan Karges said in a note to Norfolk council, adding her preference is for a sidewalk.
“A paved shoulder provides a visual barrier only between the road and the pedestrian or cyclist. All that separates them from the road is the painted line. This would hardly provide the feeling of safety that would come with a structural barrier such as a curb.”