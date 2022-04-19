Participants needed for Tillsonburg 150th parade

The official Town of Tillsonburg 150th Anniversary celebration is dovetailing with Canada Day on July 1st, and it should be one of the town’s biggest holiday celebrations of the year.

Canada Day morning kicks off at the Station Arts Centre on Bridge Street West with an 8-11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast.

The official 150th Anniversary opening ceremonies, between 11-11:20, also happen at Station Arts Centre, with local dignitaries and town crier Brenda Bozso.

Next is the Tillsonburg Legion Canada Day flag ceremony at the cenotaph at 12 p.m. followed (tentatively) by the 12:30-1:30 Tillsonburg and Area Optimist Club parade.

“We asked for a historically themed parade,” said Joan Weston from the 150th Anniversary committee, “and that could represent anything over 150 years of history. It could be anything from our Tillsonburg history – a tobacco-theme float, a sports team, a church float…”

What they really need is parade participants.

“We are looking for area people, groups and businesses to help us honour where we came from and our traditions,” wrote the Tillsonburg and Area Optimist Club on their Facebook page. “To participate email tillsonburgoptimistclub@gmail.com to discuss your idea and confirm your attendance in our parade. We are looking for old vehicles, farm equipment, walking groups, traditional attire and much, much more…”

“We’re hoping,” said Weston.

The Annandale National Historic Site 150th Fun Fair on the Annandale House front lawn (30 Tillson Ave) is 1:30-3 p.m.

The rest of the Canada Day 150th Anniversary events will be at Memorial Park from 3:30-10:30.

The Kids Zone is 3:30-7:30 p.m. with interactive activities, bouncy castles, corn hole, mini golf, dunk tank, and mini train rides.