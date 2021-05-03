Partial closure at gypsum mine, plant at Hagarsville

Article content

COVID-19 has complicated matters for another major employer in the local area.

The Canadian Gypsum Company of Hagersville on April 29 confirmed that an outbreak at their sprawling property on Third Line north of town has forced a temporary layoff of nearly half its workforce.

CGC – a subsidiary of the United States Gypsum Co. of Illinois – is a business of long-standing in this part of Haldimand County. A spokesperson for the company says the facility employs 350 people.

Kaitlin Henderson, manager of corporate communications, said the major manufacturer of wallboard and other gypsum products has temporarily closed its mine and shut down a couple production lines. One of these lines specializes in the production of “drywall mud.”

“It’s a pretty large plant,” Henderson said. “We’ve closed just a portion of it.”

The outbreak is not large, but Henderson said the company acted “out of an abundance of caution.” She added CGC is working with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on an outbreak management and containment plan.