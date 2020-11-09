Pandemic purchases top $1.9 million in Norfolk

Spot purchases in Norfolk County related to the COVID-19 pandemic have totalled slightly more than $1.9 million.

This according to a memo county treasury staff recently circulated to Norfolk council.

Nearly $1 million has been spent to date on personal protective equipment for staff, employees of the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, and for use at Norview Lodge. Expenditures in this area, according to Shelley Darlington, Norfolk’s interim general manager of corporate services, total $797,800.

This summer, Norfolk council authorized CAO Jason Burgess to make spot purchases up to and exceeding $50,000 related to pandemic preparedness.

Council authorized Burgess to act because critical items such as personal protective equipment are in high demand around the world. Council determined it wasn’t practical to convene to discuss and vote on these purchases because the window for securing items at a good price can open and close quickly.

“Purchases that have occurred since the last report to council include vehicle rentals, legal costs, plexiglass barriers, signage and mileage,” says Darlington’s report, which was compiled with the help of Norfolk deputy treasurer Amy Fanning.

Other significant purchases to date related to Norfolk’s COVID-19 response include:

$250,500 for professional/consulting services.

$187,360 for contracted rental services.

$122,425 for personal protective equipment fit-testers and sanitizing equipment.

$105,800 for medical equipment.

$106,400 for furniture and equipment.

$82,135 for contracted rental infrastructure.

$40,300 in rental charges.

Norfolk and Haldimand County share joint responsibility for the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

When it comes to expenditures earmarked for the local health district, the counties’ cost-sharing arrangement sees Norfolk cover 60 per cent of the cost while Haldimand picks up 40 per cent.