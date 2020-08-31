Pandemic complicates rec hockey schedule in Norfolk County

A member of Norfolk council has requested a special meeting to discuss the availability of ice time for recreational leagues for the coming hockey season.

Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman, along with adult user groups, was surprised to learn that the availability of ice for recreational leagues is on hold pending guidance from Hockey Canada and other governing bodies on how this can be done safely at a time of pandemic.

“Norfolk County is preparing for a limited re-opening of some of its arenas to skaters associated with provincial or national sporting bodies such as the Ontario Hockey Federation or Skate Canada,” the county says in a posting at its website. “Plans continue to be developed in accordance with guidance from the provincial government and public health officials.”

On Aug. 27, Huffman said recreational organizers and players are alarmed, especially since learning that neighbouring municipalities are accepting registrations and otherwise getting their ducks in a row for a full slate of hockey.

“What I’m thinking is it’s unfortunate that Norfolk council was blind-sided by this,” Huffman said. “The first I heard of it was in an email from a user group. At this point in time, almost every surrounding municipality is providing ice time for adult users.”

Norfolk council’s first scheduled meeting after summer break is Sept. 15. Huffman has requested that council gather on Sept. 8 in special session to expedite answers for affected users.

“This one is a hot button for a lot of people in Norfolk,” Huffman said.

Paul Reitz is an organizer of the Waterford Rocking Chair Hockey League. He said the fact Haldimand County is fielding reservations while Norfolk isn’t has ratcheted up the frustration level.

“I think what bothers a lot of people is the contradictions we’re hearing about what is right and what is wrong,” Reitz said. “I have the county next to us (Haldimand) that shares the same health unit that says we can use their ice in October.

“It’s definitely a little frustrating. I have 54 guys anxious for a little normality to get back to the arena and have some fun and some wives who’d like to get rid of them for a couple hours a week. Haldimand sent me registration forms within an hour of speaking to them.”

Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of community services, did not respond to an email seeking an explanation for this situation. However, the posting on the county’s website that went up Aug. 26 answers a number of questions that affected parties might have.

“Staff are working with organizations associated with provincial or national sporting bodies, such as the Ontario Hockey Federation or Skate Canada, to book ice time this fall,” the county website says.

“These groups have strict return-to-play protocols mandated by their governing bodies, which include physical distancing and contact tracing measures. These measures reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community and will assist public health officials in containing any outbreaks of the virus.”

“Norfolk County is following the lead of Hockey Canada, which has developed return-to-play protocols which do not allow for the playing of full games or even the use of rink benches until a later date. As such, Norfolk County is asking rec, shinny and pickup groups – many of which typically don’t begin their season until October – to wait until it is considered safe for them to return to play. Norfolk County will continue to review and monitor the situation over the coming weeks.”

As it stands, Norfolk is contemplating hockey in county arenas this winter. However – at this point – usage is limited “to skaters associated with provincial or national sporting bodies.”